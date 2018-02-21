THE hunt is on for this year’s Clacton Carnival queen and princesses.

Last year, Louise Primmer was chosen as the carnival queen for the summer spectacle.

Her princesses were Kaycie Fraser and Hannah Elborn.

The search is now on for their successors to represent the town this year.

The lucky youngsters will be chosen and crowned at a disco at The Tavern in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, on Friday, March 23.

Entrants for carnival queen must be aged between 16 and 25 or over on that date.

Princesses must be aged ten to 15 and be accompanied by an adult.

All entrants must live within 3½ miles of Clacton Pier and be able to attend events during carnival week, which runs from August 11 to 19, as well as go to other events during the year.

The carnival committee is already busy planning this year’s fun-packed carnival week.

A spokesman said: “There is still time for any Clacton-based charity or organisation which needs funds in the region of £2,000 to £3,000 for a project which will directly benefit people locally to apply to be the main charity for the carnival procession which is on Saturday, August 11, with the theme of ‘through the ages’.

“Last year a cheque for £2,500 was given to the Hospital Hopper Bus Service as the main charity.

“In the past few years the carnival committee has supported many other local groups with monies from the procession including Tendring District Scouts, Cadows, Friends of the West Cliff Theatre, the RNLI and Clacton Maternity Unit.”

The new carnival queen will win £150 and the two princesses each receive £75. To enter the competition, complete the coupon in this week's Clacton Gazette.

The disco starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £3 for adults (£2 under-16). Admission is free for contestants and all under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

For details of how to be considered for the carnival’s main charity, go to clactoncarnival.org.