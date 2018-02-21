AN ITV gameshow which pits you and your friends against celebrities is holding auditions for contestants.

The second series of CelebAbility returns, hosted by by the voice of Love Island, Scottish stand-up comedian Iain Stirling, and Marek Larwood.

In a battle to win £5,000, a group of friends will go head to head with celebrities in a series of uniquely crazy rounds all based on the unusual skill or ability the celebrities claim to naturally possess.

Highlights from the first series included Made in Chelsea's Stephanie Pratt reading a dog’s mind, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith attempting to eat a poppadum as quietly as possible and “always lucky” Joey Essex picking the right pigeon to be pooped on.

Other guests included Laura Whitmore, Vicky Pattison, Pete Wicks, Maya Jama, Keith Duffy, Ed Gamble, Vogue Williams and Megan McKenna.

If you are interested in applying, email itv2gameshow@itv.com.