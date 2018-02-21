RESIDENTS have hit back at waste bosses’ controversial plans to introduce “unsightly” wheelie bins and move to fortnightly bin collections in Tendring.

Tendring Council is looking at moving from weekly to fortnightly bin collections for non-recyclable waste as part of its new recycling contract in 2019.

Environment boss Michael Talbot has now formally proposed the move in a bid to keep down costs.

It would have cost the council at least £400,000 on top of what it currently pays just to renew its waste collection contract with Veolia.

Verity Coulthard, chairman of Holland Residents’ Association, said: “I have spoken to a number of people and asked for views of members.

“It seems that there is 75 per cent are against it and 25 per cent are happy or not concerned.

“Those against are worried about fortnightly collections, especially in the summer, and also the unsightly look of wheelie bins outside houses where people cannot or do not take them around the back of properties.”

Labour’s Ivan Henderson said he was concerned about the impact on the elderly and disabled.

He added: “All the decisions now being taken by local councils, including this proposal, are being taken because of the financial position they have been put in by the Government, which has cut its local government grants.

“We will be studying the proposals very carefully as concerns have been raised about the impact on the elderly and the vulnerable.

“People will also be concerned about how wheelie bins will impact the street scene, especially in our conservation areas.”

Some residents were left unhappy after wheelie bins were introduced in parts of Colchester last year.

Tendring Council says free wheelie bins would be supplied to replace black sacks, reducing the litter caused by split bags.

Mr Talbot said recycling arrangements will remain unchanged, as will assisted collections and the weekly food waste collection.

He said continuing with the current service would be "unsustainable" as it will see the contract cost rise by around £400,000.

He added: “Fortnightly general waste collections are fast becoming the norm across the UK, with one local authority even adopting a four-weekly cycle and several have three-weekly collections.

“The 180-litre bins should be big enough for every household’s needs, but we also hope to see an increase in recycling rates as a result of these changes.”

A number of homes that are unsuitable, such as those with no side or rear access, will continue to have a weekly black sack collection.

To have your say as part of the consultation, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/rubbish-and-recycling/proposed-new-waste-service.