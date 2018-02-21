KFCs are back open today after a chicken shortage closed all but 7 outlets in Essex.
The fast food chain has released a list of outlets that are now open, after a change of delivery system left hundreds closed across the country.
Here is a list of the outlets that have opened:
- Barkingside, Barkingside, 157 High Street, Barkingside, Essex, IG6 2AJ
- Basildon, Basildon DT, Unit 17, Mayflower Retail Park, Gardiners Lane, Basildon, Essex, SS13 3AP
- Basildon, Pitsea, KFC Unit 2, Pitsea Retail Park, Basildon, Essex, SS13 3AB
- Clacton on Sea, Clacton Brook Retail Park DT, Brook Retail Park, London Road, Clacton on Sea, Essex, CO15 3TP
- Dagenham, Dagenham DT, Unit 6 Merrielands Retail Park, Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham, Essex, RM9 6SJ
- Harlow, Harlow, Unit 15, Staple Tye Shopping Centre, Harlow, Essex, CM18 7PJ
- Hornchurch, Hornchurch, 11 High Street, Hornchurch, Essex, RM11 1TP
- Ilford, Ilford High Street, 204-206 High Street, Ilford, Essex, IG1 1QB
- Braintree, Braintree, Galleys Island, Braintree Road, CRESSING, Nr. Braintree, Essex, CM77 8GA
- Rainham, Rainham DT, 270 Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham, Essex, RM13 8TX
- Rochford, Rochford, Unit 1A, Rochford, Essex, SS4 1GP
- Romford, Romford - Eastern Avenue Retail Pk, Eastern Avenue Retail Park, Romford, Essex, RM7 7JN
- Southend on Sea, Southend Greyhound DT, Greyhound Trading Park, Greyhound Way, Southend on Sea, Essex, SS2 5PY
- West Thurrock, Lakeside DT, Lakeside Drive Thru, Unit 2, Lakeside Auto Park, West Thurrock, Grays, Essex, RM20 3WE
- West Thurrock, Lakeside FC, Kiosk 8, Lakeside Food Court, West Thurrock Way, West Thurrock, Grays, Essex, RM20 2ZJ
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?