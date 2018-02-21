OFFICIALS are continuing to advise dog walkers to take extra care when walking their pets on beaches in Tendring.

Dogs died across Norfolk and Suffolk last month from paralytic shellfish poisoning, which is caused when animals consume shellfish contaminated with algae.

Further testing has now confirmed the earlier findings and there remains a low level risk to beach users and their pets.

Testing carried out by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) found crabs, whelks and shrimps that have been tested have shown either very low levels of PSP toxins or no toxins at all.

However, further tests on starfish samples have found extremely high levels of toxins.

The source of the contamination is still unknown and is being investigated.

Julian Gregory, of the Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority, said it is unlikely that starfish with high levels of PSP toxins pose a health risk to humans by handling them.

He said: “Any risk is only because of ingestion so our advice to the public remains the same.

“There is a low level of risk to beach users and their pets but as a precaution it is suggested that dogs are kept under close control, on leads or muzzled and people should avoid handling starfish.

“There is no risk to people or pets from seawater.”

Tendring Council environment boss Michael Talbot said owners of pets that have become ill after consuming items on a beach are asked to report the matter to the council.