PROTESTING pensioners are calling for Tendring’s axed toilet blocks to be reopened.

Tendring Pensioners’ Action Group (Tenpag) launched a petition against Tendring Council’s decision to close ten public toilets across the district.

The council decided to pull the chain on the WCs in a bid to save £60,000 a year.

Nine of the blocks have now been closed, including Ipswich Road in Holland-on-Sea, the Westcliff gents and Magdalen Green toilets in Clacton, and Garden Road in Jaywick.

The Old Way loos in Frinton, Mill Lane and the Naze in Walton, and the Cemetery and the Cliff toilets, in Dovercourt, have also shut.

Clacton’s High Street car park loos are also earmarked for closure but will stay open while toilets in Rosemary Road are refurbished.

Tenpag presented the petition to the council on Wednesday.

Mike Le Cornu, chairman, said: “We wish to emphasise that the decision to close the toilets is causing considerable concern, in particular to the elderly, disabled and the vulnerable.

“We are aware that central government is reducing resources for local councils, but their decision does contravene the assurances given that front-line services would be protected.

“Unfortunately there appears to be an assumption that any review of services must be on the basis of cuts rather than improvements.

“Denying access to a toilet can cause a range of health problems, including digestive and urinary tract problems and kidney infections, which can develop into more serious health conditions.”

Tendring Council’s cabinet heard on Friday that discussions are ongoing around the future uses of the buildings.

Finance boss Carlo Guglielmi said: “There are still 30 odd facilities across the district, which is far in excess of other authorities.

“I understand that in a seaside area you need them, but it’s a matter of ensuring the right facilities are in the right place – and that those that don’t work anymore are disposed of to support the ones that we do have.”