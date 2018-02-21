CLACTON Pier enjoyed a bumper half term with crowds turning up to find out more about the landmark’s new £4million pound investment.

It was the second year that bosses at the pier had all the rides operating so early in the season.

There was a slow start over the first few chilly days but as the week went on and temperatures rose there were plenty of families enjoying the attraction.

Pier director Billy Ball said it was a big effort to have all the rides ready for February.

“We definitely had more people than when we first tried it out last year and there was a huge interest in the £4million scheme which is underway and will be completed early in 2019,” he said.

“Staff dealt with lots of questions about what we are doing and those who came along were able to witness just what has been done so far in preparation for constructing the new £500,000 adventure golf course and the other facilities and attractions we have planned.

“There was a buzz about the place and our customers were impressed by what we want to do to become one of the premier attractions in East Anglia.

“The development seems to be going down very well with residents and visitors alike who feel that it will be a major boost for the town and bring in more people.”

He added: “The reaction overall has been very positive since we made the announcement last week and that is very encouraging after all the effort we have put in to get to this stage.”

Last week Clacton Pier announced it has secured financial backing from its bank to go ahead with the improvements to the landmark, which was built in 1871.

The pier will remain open throughout the programme of works.