A MAN has been arrested after 40 plants, suspected to be cannabis, were found in his car in Clacton.

Officers stopped the driver of a Vauxhall Zafira on Oxford Road at about 9.30am on Tuesday morning for failing to have a valid MOT.

A strong smell of cannabis led officers to search the car where they found about 40 plants believed to be cannabis.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Dagenham, East London, was arrested on suspicion of producing a Class B drug, possessing a Class B drug, possession of an offensive weapon and drug driving.

He has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.