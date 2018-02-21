Sub zero Siberian conditions are predicted across Essex from Sunday which could last for weeks, according to an Essex Weather Centre expert.

Tom Defty is warning that if easterly winds hit as predicted the county could experience its lowest temperatures since 2010, and that is being conservative.

Snow could last for weeks and the worst case scenario could even see minus temperatures during the day, significant snowfall and "double negatives" at night.

The latest figures from the Met Office show daytime figures falling away as the weekend approaches with highs of one degree Celsius across Essex on Sunday.

He said: "The nearer you are to the North Sea the worst it will be and all of Essex is 20 miles from the North Sea.

"This could be a three to four week cold spell and something we have not seen since December 2010.

"They, at the Met Office, are saying this is going to be a severe event.

"We could get to low temperatures we have not seen for a very long time."

Mr Defty believes, if the weather behaves as the Met Office has predicted then we will have a combination of conditions which could cause mayhem.

He added: "It was 1987 the last time these exact conditions came together.

"With the homeless problem in Essex and figures of minus ten degrees Celsius it could be really tough and something you do not want to think about.

"This sort of cold will have such a big impact.

"Three times since 1950 have we had exactly the conditions where we could be going."

He added it could get so cold the computer they have to measure temperatures will have to be adapted as it could go off the scale.

Mr Defty emphasised these are just predictions but if the easterly wind, or "polar vortex" as some have called it, hits the east coast then we could even be heading for the coldest month in 100 years and weeks of problems, with areas cut off.

The Met Office forecast for Sunday, February 25 to Tuesday, March 6 states: "Sunday will be dry but cold for many, with some sunny spells.

"Snow showers may develop across eastern and southern areas where fresh winds will make it feel bitterly cold.

"Through next week it is likely to become even colder with strong easterly winds, bringing an increasing threat of snow showers.

"These will be heaviest and most frequent in central and eastern areas, and some spells of more prolonged snow are possible at times, particularly in the east but also perhaps in parts of the south and southwest.

"The cold weather will continue through the rest of the period, with the northwest seeing the best of any brighter weather, and here it may be less cold at times, although brisk winds will continue to bring a marked wind chill."