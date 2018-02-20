WEAPONS including a crossbow and machetes have been seized by the Tendring community policing team.

They were joined by the force support unit and dog section in Brightlingsea to execute two search warrants today.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply following the raids.

A quantity of Class A drugs, believed to be cocaine, was seized along with a large quantity of cash and weapons, including a crossbow and machetes.

Police said the arrested suspect remains in police custody while the investigation continues.