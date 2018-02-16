SONIA Graham is closing one door, but metaphorically stepping into another as she takes her high street vintage store online.

Aunt Emily opened in Brightlingsea High Street two-and-a-half years ago, but due to a lack of passing trade and rising private rent, Sonia made the sad decision to shut up shop on Saturday.

The vintage and gifts store will go online, taking advantage of websites like Instagram and Etsy, as well as selling at regional fairs.

She said: “I never pushed online selling as much because I knew I had the shop, but when it got to the point I was subsidising the business, I had to go with my head over my heart.

“So many times I’ve been told this shop is like a community hub because I’ve made so many friends.

“They come in, I make them a cup of tea and we have a chat.

“I love it and am going to miss the shop a lot.”

Many of Sonia’s customers visit the High Street especially for her, but when there are no events to bring people in, residents are driving out of the town centre to shop.

Last summer there was markedly less passing trade which did not drastically improve even at Christmas, a typically busy time for traders.

The mum-of-three said: “I did considering having a tea room in here because I could’ve put a table outside, but the custom wouldn’t have been there so I thought there’s no point in trying to throw good money after bad.

“When I moved to Brightlingsea with my family four years ago, there were three banks and in the space of that time, we only have one left.

“If that goes that will really be the kiss of death I think for the town because it brings people in.

“One of my expenses was the card machine which I wouldn’t need if there was a cash point closer to the shop.”

As an independent retailer, Sonia and other business like hers benefit from a small business rate relief, but it has not been enough to keep them open in Brightlingsea.

With competition from online shopping and people spending more cautiously, small shops will always find it a challenge to succeed, she said.

Her advice is for people to continuing support initiatives such as late night shopping and events like Brightlingsea Food and Drink Festival.

She said: “Unless you’re selling something people need like food, the smaller independent shops will suffer.

“There’s been days I’ve took nothing, and not just in the winter, so it’s hard.”

She added: “It’s the end of an era for me but the beginning of something else.

“I’d like to return to studying and do a fine art degree and take my dogs for more walks, so they’ll be happy.”