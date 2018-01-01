A NEW respite house for children with special educational needs will be built to support a school.

Hills Building Group contacted Market Field School in Elmstead Market to see if there was anything they could do to support the special school.

The developer is building a number of two, three and four bedroom homes in School Road, and has contacted the Secretary of State to see if they could build a new facility for the school.

When work began on the planning application, Hills Building Group approached headteacher, Gary Smith, to explore opportunities to help.

During discussions Mr Smith explained the difficulties some of the parents face and the unrelenting nature of life at home.

A respite house will enable the parents to leave their child overnight under full supervision.

Hills Building Group have included this house into their plans along with an area for allotments to help the pupils' learning.

Mr Smith said: “I’m delighted they came to see me and have been so supportive as so many stakeholders in the area don’t.

"When they asked if they could help me in some way I could not have been happier and the whole school is looking forward to benefitting from the facilities they are going to provide us.

"A respite facility will allow parents to take a proper break and recharge. It will be beneficial for both them and their children.”

A respite centre has been a goal for the school since 1999, and Mr Smith said he has tried taking all sorts of avenues.

He said: "We have always wanted to provide a respite centre, I approached all sorts of people but nothing happened.

"Then I was approached by Hills and asked me what we wanted, I obviously started big and asked for a sports hall and swimming pool.

"But I said what we really wanted was a respite house - we are hoping it will be a three bedroom home.

"Staff at the school have already said they would be willing to help out, they will be familiar faces to the children."

Jonathan Hills, managing director at Hills Building Group, said: “The work of Gary and all at Market Field is simply inspiring. We are naturally delighted that we have finally received planning permission but equally thrilled at the prospect of helping the school and the local community in this way."

A detailed application will soon follow and work is expecting to start on the site next year.