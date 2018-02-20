Temperatures are going to plummet towards the end of this week into the weekend.

After a sunny Sunday, the weather is going to change drastically from tomorrow.

The "feel like" temperatures will dip as low as -6 degrees in Chelmsford on Saturday night, with the rest of Essex also facing similarly low temperatures.

From the Met Office, showing low "feel like" temperatures

Southend will dip to -4 degrees on Saturday night, and Monday night in Basildon and Colchester will drop to -7 degrees.

The sudden dip in temperatures is being caused by a rare "polar vortex", which sees Arctic air suddenly warming up and send a freezing cold blast south towards Britain.

The cold weather is thought to last about two weeks - meaning a chilly start to March is on the cards.