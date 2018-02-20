A TOP police officer will face no further action after hurling a stress ball at a junior colleague and unleashing a foul-mouthed tirade.

Essex Police’ Deputy Chief Constable Matthew Horne was found to have breached standards of behaviour by throwing the ball, pushing another officer and using the abusive language.

The senior officer launched the tirade when he visited the force control room in 2015 and was disappointed at the number of unallocated domestic violence incidents.

Mr Horne had denied the three allegations, but a panel sitting at Chelmsford Civic Centre found his actions to be proven.

READ MORE: Top officer found guilty of misconduct

At a sanction hearing today, Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh was tasked with deciding the disciplinary action Mr Horne will face.

John Beggs QC, representing Horne, reminded Mr Kavanagh of the panel’s previous high praise for Mr Horne.

He said: “It sticks in the craw that this is an officer this panel had the highest regard for – that is their words.

“’No one can have a higher regard both as a police officer and as man.

“He has brought strength and honour to the force he has served."

Mr Horne has worked on police operations including the Leveson Inquiry and the royal wedding between Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

Mr Kavanagh announced Mr Horne, who is currently on secondment at the National Crime Agency as deputy director general, would face no further action.

He said: “I want to develop a culture within Essex Police where people should be permitted on occasion to make mistakes.

“I am also clear this is wholly different to when officers lie or abuse their power.

“None of that exists in this case.

“What I see today is someone who is recognised by the panel as an outstanding officer.”

He added: “This amounted to ten minutes of uncharacteristic and disappointing behaviour in what is a distinguished career.”