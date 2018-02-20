Spring is well and truly on its way - which means that Mother's Day is just around the corner.

This year, Mother's Day - also known as Mothering Sunday - falls on March 11 in the UK, with other countries including America celebrating it on May 13.

The day is aimed at showing appreciations for our mothers.

Why do we celebrate Mother's Day?

Mothering Sunday was originally a time when people went back to the church at which they were baptised or attended when they were children. This meant that families were reunited as they all went to the same church.

It became customary for people, especially domestic servants, to be given a holiday on Mothering Sunday and were sometimes given gifts by the house owners to give to their mothers. Over time, this developed into the celebration we have today.

Why does the date change?

In the UK, yhe date of Mothering Sunday is tied into when Easter falls, and because this changes every year so does Mother's Day.

Mother's Day always falls on the fourth Sunday during the period of Lent, when people typically give up things like certain foods or bad habits for the days leading up to Easter.

However, in America, it always falls on the second Sunday in May.

Why does the US have a different date?

In America, Mother's Day was established in 1914 - thanks to campaigns by the mums' groups which were established during the Civil War.

Anna Jarvis, the leader of this movement, campaigned for a May date in memory of her own mum - who had died that month.