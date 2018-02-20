Those hoping that they will finally be able to satisfy their KFC cravings this morning will be disappointed.

All but 7 Essex branches of the fast food chicken chain are still closed this morning.

The fast food chain, which has about 900 outlets across the UK, has blamed the problems on a new distribution system.

Last week, KFC switched its delivery contract to DHL, and said that operational issues had caused disruption with the supply.

The outlets which are still open in Essex are: