A YOB caught urinating in the street on New Year’s Eve has been fined £280.

Joshua Gunning was caught with his private parts out close to a phone box near the town hall in Colchester High Street at 11pm.

Stephen Sparkes, mitigating, at Colchester Magistrates’ Court said Gunning was waving, gesticulating and playing to the crowd who were waiting to get into a nearby nightclub.

Gunning, of Wash Lane, Clacton, admitted being drunk and disorderly in public.

He told magistrates he planned to stop going out in order to avoid trouble.

He must also pay £170 in other court charges.