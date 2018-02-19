PLANS have been submitted for 29 bungalows on farmland in Thorrington.

Dave Edwards wants to build the properties on land to the west of Edwards Drive.

The specialist bungalows will be for those aged over 55 or people with disabilities.

The plans with associated roads, parking and garaging.

A planning statement by Lifelong Homes said the homes will be specifically designed to support the lifestyles and needs of an ageing population in order to promote independent living.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by Tendring Council by May 4.