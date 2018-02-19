Easter is just around the corner and here are some of the best egg hunts taking place around Essex.

Easter Egg Hunt at Beth Chatto Gardens

March 24 to April 8 from 10am until 4pm

Beth Chatto Gardens, Elmstead Market

Explore the garden and see signs of spring as you find the hidden eggs. Complete the hunt and collect your Easter treat. A self-guided trail running every day throughout the Easter holidays.

www.bethchatto.co.uk

Cost: Adults £6.95; children £1.50 or FREE if you book your tickets in advance online

Easter Bunny Trail at Danbury Country Park

March 30 from 10am until 3.30pm

Danbury Country Park, Woodhill Road, Danbury

Follow the Easter trail through the park, paint your own hen’s egg with the design of your choice before heading off to meet the Easter Bunny and some very special fluffy guests from Babs Barnyard. Lucky girls and boys will receive a Cadburys Crème egg each from the bunny and then have the chance to take a photo with him. Event is aimed at families with children between 2 – 8.

www.visitparks.co.uk

Cost: £6 per child. Adults and children under 1 not taking part are free. Booking required.

Easter Egg Hunt at Hanningfield Reservoir Visitor Centre

March 30 until April 1 from 10am until 4pm

Hanningfield Reservoir Visitor Centre, Hawkswood Road, Downham

The Easter Bunny has been to Hanningfield Reserve and left some chocolaty treats behind. Can you find them? Make an Easter-themed craft to take away with you and have a go at some pond dipping.

www.essexwt.org.uk

Cost: £8 per child

Easter Egg Hunt at Epping Ongar Railway

March 30 until April from 9.30am

Ongar Station, Station Approach, Ongar

Epping Ongar Railway’s beloved Bertie Bunny will be leading what is probably the longest Easter egg hunt in Essex. Running the length of the railway track, from Ongar through to Coopersale, the distance covered is equivalent to 131,579 eggs placed end to end. Upon arrival, children will receive a sheet with clues, before being asked to find as many numbered eggs as they can, which Bertie has sneakily hidden around the Railway - be sure to keep watch out the windows during your journey. At the end of your visit, return the sheet to one of our shops and receive a special Easter treat.

www.eorailway.co.uk

Cost: Adults £15 (on the day £16), Children £7 (on the day £8), Family £38 (on the day £41)

Self Led Easter Trail at Belfairs Woodland Centre

March 30 until April 2 from 10am until 3pm

Belfairs Woodland Centre, Eastwood Road North, Leigh

A self-led trail through the Beautiful Belfairs Woodland. Pop in to the centre to pick up a map and a question sheet. Find all the eggs, answer the questions and return to the Centre to claim your prize! This is a drop-in event so turn up at anytime.

www.essexwt.org.uk

Cost: £2 per trail

Cadbury Easter Bunny Hunt at Bourne Mill

March 30 until April 2, from 11am to 4pm

Bourne Mill, Bourne Road, Colchester

Have fun following the Cadbury Easter Trail around the mill and garden. On the way, you’ll need to answer the clues the Easter Bunny has dropped in order to claim a yummy Cadbury chocolate bunny as a prize.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/bourne-mill

Cost: £2.50 per child. No need to book.

Easter Adventure Quest at Audley End

March 30 to April 2, from 11am to 5pm

Audely End, Off London Road, Saffron Walden

Calling all valiant adventurers this Easter weekend! Join us on the hunt for legendary dragon eggs. Set off with an intrepid character from the past to crack the clues and claim your chocolate reward.

www.english-heritage.org.uk

Cost: £18.10 adult, £11.90 child 5-15 years, £16.30 cons, £47.10 family ticket, English Heritage Members FREE

Giant Easter Egg Hunt at Marsh Farm

March 30 until April 13, from 10am until

Marsh Farm Animal Adventure Park, South Woodham Ferrers

Join in the spring madness in the Easter Eggstravaganza! Help the Mad Hatter collect tens of thousands of eggs in over 4 acres of Easter themed garden; that cheeky Easter Bunny keeps stealing them from the chickens so the team need your help to collect them all and win chocolate!

www.marshfarm.co.uk

Cost: £10.99 online or £13.50 on the door. Under 2s go FREE

Easter Festival at Old MacDonald’s Farm

March 30 to April 15, from 10am until 5pm

Old MacDonald’s Farm, Weald Road, Brentwood

Join the Easter egg hunt, with a rabbit character to meet. See the themed Rabbit Maze, with special guest character experiences, and animal encounters with chicks, ducklings, and baby rabbits. There will also be face painting, and Mary from ArtBound will be doing craft activities over the Bank Holiday weekend.

www.omdfarm.co.uk

Cost: Adult (over 16) £14 online, child £13 online, under 2s FREE but note that there are height restrictions on some rides

Easter Fun and Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt at RHS Garden Hyde Hall

March 30 until April 15, from 10am until 6pm

Creephedge Lane, Rettendon, Chelmsford

Join Hyde Hall for some Easter fun and enjoy magical family moments while you hop through the gardens on the trail of the Lindt Gold Bunny, following clues to lead you to a delicious Lindt treat for the hoppy-est Easter ever. Easter-themed arts and crafts sessions run 3-6 April & 9-13 April and are bookable on arrival for an extra £2 per child. Face-painting will be available on 30 March, 6 April & 13 April.

www.rhs.org.uk/hydehall

Cost: Normal garden admission

Step into Spring at Barleylands Farm Park

March 30 until April 15 from 10am until 5p Fri 30 March – Sun 15 April 2018, 10.00am-5.00pm

Barleylands Road, Billericay

Easter is just around the corner and Barleylands will be ‘Stepping into Spring’ with a host of fun activities lined up. It’s going to be EGG-CELLENT! From meeting the Easter Bunny to taking part in the self-guided giant Easter egg hunt, there’s something for everyone. Plus you can feed the lambs and visit the adorable baby animals.

www.barleylands.co.uk

Cost: Normal entry applies, under 2s go free. Save 10% by booking online.

Easter Trail at Poplar Nurseries

March 31 until April 15

Coggeshall Road, Marks Tey, Colchester, Essex CO6 1HR

Lots of bunnies are playing hide and seek. Can you find them all? Collect your prize from the main tills. No need to book.

www.poplarnurseries.co.uk

Cost: £1 per child – all profits go to charity.

Easter Special at Audley End Railway

March 30 until April 15, from 11am until 5pm

Audley End Road, Audley End, Saffron Walden

Enjoy a day out with your Family this Easter and join in the fun at the Audley End Miniature Railway! Start by taking an enchanting trip on one of our Trains deep into the woods. You will then stop and meet our very own Easter Bunny and all of his friends at their woodland house. Included in the ticket price is a Train Ride, Meeting the Easter Bunny and his friends, Easter Trail, Craft Making, and a gift from the Easter Bunny for every child.

www.audley-end-railway.co.uk

Cost: £11 adults and children aged 2-16, carers and under 2s FREE. Booking recommended.

Hainault Forest Easter Nature Trail

March 31 from 11.00am, last entry to trail 2.30pm

Hainault Forest, Common Car Park, Lambourne Road, IG7 6EZ

Join the team for a Spring-Themed Easter trail around the ancient forest of Hainault, and help the Woodland Trust to Save Spring!! Search the Forest and find the signs of Spring hidden among the trees, take part in craft activities and face painting. Complete the trail to get a chocolatey Easter reward! Booking Essential

www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/events

Cost: £3 per child aged 3+ years (free to accompanying adults and children under 3 years)

Easter Egg Hunt at Epping Forest District Museum, Waltham Abbey

March 31, 11am until 3pm

39-41 Sun Street, Waltham Abbey, Essex EN9 1EL

All ages welcome. Follow the trail around the museum to claim your chocolate prize. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. No need to book, just drop in and allow approximately 20 minutes for the trail.

www.eppingforestdc.gov.uk

Cost: Free (donations gratefully received)

Easter Egg Hunt at Langdon Visitor Centre

March 31 and April 1, 10am til 4pm

Lower Dunton Road, Basildon SS16 6EB

Join the team for this popular annual Easter Egg Hunt – follow the self guided trail, answering wildlife questions along the way to win a chocolate prize. Then join in some Easter Crafts in the community room. Suitable for all ages accompanied by an adult.

www.essexwt.org.uk

Cost: £7 per child

Charity Easter Bunny Hunt at Central Park, Chelmsford

April 1, 11am until 1pm

Central Park, Chelmsford

Join the fun in Central Park on Easter Sunday to hunt for wooden bunnies and win a chocolatey prize. It’s a great Easter day out for the family in a lovely central venue. Organised every year by the members of Chelmsford Ladies Circle, in aid of local charities, this year’s Bunny Hunt will raise funds for will raise funds for Home Start Chelmsford.

chelmsfordladiescircle.co.uk

Cost: £3.50 if you buy online in advance or £4.50 if you buy on the day. Tickets include the Bunny Hunt sheet and a chocolatey prize. Parents go free!

Fun Day and Easter Egg Hunt at Hopefield Animal Sanctuary

April 1, noon til 4pm

Sawyers Hall Farm, Sawyers Hall Ln, Brentwood

www.hopefield.org.uk

Easter Egg Hunt at Copped Hall

April 1, from 2pm until 4pm

Crown Hill, Epping

Children can see the Easter bunny and join in an Easter egg hunt while adults enjoy the spring flowers. There will be tea/coffee and home-made cakes available until 4.00pm and the gift shop will be open until the same time.

www.coppedhalltrust.org.uk

Cost: Entry £5 per person. Egg hunt: 50p per child taking part.

Easter Special at Barnard’s Miniature Railway

April 1 to Paril 2, 10am until 3pm

Barnards Farm Gardens, West Horndon

www.barnardsminiaturerailway.eu

Easter Weekend at Layer Marney

April 1 to April 2, 11am to 5pm

Layter Marney Tower, Nr Colchester

Easter at Layer Marney Tower is a lovely old fashioned event. Bring the family to bottle feed the lambs, there will be an Easter Egg hunt for toddlers, an Easter Quiz/Trail for older children and also egg and spoon races.

www.layermarneytower.co.uk

Cost: £9 adults, £5 children, £25 family