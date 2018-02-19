TWO crooks made off with jewellery after ransacking a home in Holland-on-Sea.

It is believed that two burglars smashed their way into the property, in Canterbury Road, via a backdoor before carrying out a "messy search".

Det Con Luke Howard, from Clacton CID, said they made off with a quantity of jewellery, including a wedding ring.

The first suspect has been described as being in his mid to late teens, around 5ft 4ins, of a slim build, had dark hair and wore a black bomber style jacket.

The second suspect has been described as being in his mid to late teens, around 5ft 6ins, of a stocky build, with mousey coloured hair and wore a green Parka jacket and blue jeans.

The incident took place between 9.45am and 2.20pm on Tuesday, February 6, although details were only released by the police yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Howard, at Clacton CID, on 101 quoting crime reference 42/17707/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.