Church spires will be used to boost broadband and mobile connectivity in rural areas, it has been announced.

Matt Hancock said the agreement with the Church of England to use spires showed medieval buildings can still help deliver 21st century services.

St. Giles Church in Great Maplestead, near Halstead, which had the technology installed around two years ago, was used as the launch site for the announcement.

The deal is between the Church of England, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural affairs.

It will see churches and other buildings used as bases for digital infrastructure.

The Diocese of Chelmsford has already been supporting programmes which use church buildings to improve connectivity in rural areas.

The Bishop of Chelmsford, the Rt Revd Stephen Cottrell, said: “We know that rural churches in particular have always served as a hub for their communities.

“Encouraging churches to improve connectivity will help tackle two of the biggest issues rural areas face - isolation and sustainability.

“The Diocese of Chelmsford has been pioneering this approach with county broadband since 2013. Our work has significantly improved rural access to high-speed broadband.

“Many new forms of technology are available to improve internet access in rural areas and I hope that this partnership between the Church of England and the Government will help rural churches consider how they can be part of the solution.

“I know that many churches already help people access the internet and provide digital skills training, and this accord is a natural extension of great work already occurring.”

Secretary of State, Matt Hancock said: “Churches are central features and valued assets for local communities up and down the country.

“This agreement with the Church of England will mean that even a 15th century building can help make Britain fit for the future improving people’s lives by boosting connectivity in some of our hardest-to-reach areas.”