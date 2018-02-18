Burglars clubbed a teenager in the face with a lump of wood after he returned home and disturbed them.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in Norway Crescent, Harwich at 5.55pm yesterday.

The burglars escaped with money and jewellery.

Det Con Claire Strachan said: "We believe that one of the suspects looked inside the property and knocked on the door shortly before the incident.

“He then returned back with an accomplice, they broke into the property and then carried out a search upstairs.

“The victim on his return home bravely challenged the suspects but was attacked.

"The boy was checked by paramedics and was taken to hospital for further precautionary checks."

The value of the items take and age of the assault victim have not been revealed.

Anyone with information call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/23000/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."