A DANGEROUS woman who stabbed a vulnerable man 11 times with a kitchen knife has been handed a life sentence.

One member of the public screamed "I hate you" as Kelly Gentry was told she would serve a minimum of six years following the horrific attack, at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Gentry, of no fixed address, stabbed the victim in his home in Wellesley Road, Clacton, on June 27 last year.

She was arrested in Harlow on July 1 and was charged with attempted murder, which she denied.

Gentry and the victim had started drinking together when she became violent towards the man in his 60s, who has been described as vulnerable because of his mobility issues.

The court heard Gentry, an alcoholic, took money from the victim and used a kitchen knife to stab him in the stomach, shoulder and chest before slashing him across the throat.

The victim passed out, but came around at about 5.30am when he alerted a neighbour who called 999.

Martyn Bowyer, prosecuting, said: “Since the trial there has been a psychological report of which I’ve seen, and I'm of the opinion she is dangerous.

“The victim was vulnerable, he has mobility issues and she attacked him, causing the injuries.”

Mr Bowyer added that the victim’s health has been improving since the attack.

Jacqueline Carey, defending, said Gentry has been a "model prisoner" whilst in custody and has sought extra help for her mental health issues and alcoholism.

Gentry was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial last year.

Sentencing Gentry, judge Christopher Morgan, said although the victim's injuries were serious, they were not life-threatening.

He said: “This was a terrible infliction causing serious injury on a vulnerable man in his own home.

“You thought he had to die otherwise he would go to the police.

“It was frenzied, you are dangerous.

“There is no credit I can give you, therefore you will serve the minimum term of six years."

Investigating officer, detective sergeant Phil Terry, of Clacton CID, said: “This was a horrific attack which left the victim seriously hurt.

“Fortunately his injuries weren’t life-threatening but the reality is that Gentry had tried to cause him harm and the attack could’ve been a lot worse.

“Gentry is a dangerous woman who was willing to really hurt someone in order to steal from him and prevent him telling the police.

“I am pleased she is off the streets and is no longer able to pose a threat to the victim or anyone else.

“I want to praise the victim’s bravery throughout the investigation and court process. I hope this sentence provides some solace to him.”

