WASTE bosses have revealed plans to introduce wheelie bins and move to fortnightly bin collections in Tendring.

Last year the Gazette revealed Tendring Council was looking at moving from weekly to fortnightly bin collections for non-recyclable items as part of its new recycling contract in 2019.

Michael Talbot, the council’s cabinet member for the environment, has now proposed the move in a bid to keep down costs.

It would have cost the council at least £400,000 on top of what it currently pays just to renew its waste collection contract with Veolia.

Tendring Council said the wheelie bins would be supplied free of charge and would replace black sacks, reducing the amount of litter caused by split bags.

Mr Talbot said recycling arrangements will remain unchanged, as will assisted collections and the weekly food waste collection.

He added: "To continue with the current service as it is will see the contract cost rise by around £400,000, which is unsustainable.

“However, these changes mean we can both improve the service we have at only a marginal extra cost, and talks are ongoing on a possible operational change which could actually see a small saving being made on the contract.

“The introduction of wheelie bins for the vast majority of the district will mean rubbish does not end up being strewn across the street by animals or weather conditions, a move which I am sure will be much-welcomed.

“Fortnightly general waste collections are fast becoming the norm across the UK, with one local authority even adopting a four-weekly cycle and several have three-weekly collections."

He added: “Officers have considered a wide-range of options before looking to move ahead with the proposals outlined.

“The 180-litre bins should be big enough for every household’s needs, but we also hope to see an increase in recycling rates as a result of these changes.”

The council said every property in the district has been assessed to see if it is suitable for a wheelie bin.

A number of homes that are unsuitable, such as those with no side or rear access, will continue to have a weekly black sack collection.

Most flats will also see their waste collection stay the same.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council's cabinet member for environment, pictured with a sample black wheelie bin.

Some residents were left angry when fortnightly bin collections and wheelie bins were introduced in some areas of Colchester last year.

The new service had huge teething problems and residents complained about missed collections, although council bosses said the move has been a success and has led to an 11 per cent increase in recycling.

Ivan Henderson, leader of the council's Labour group, said he was concerned about the impact on the elderly and disabled.

He added: "All the decisions now being taken by local councils, including this proposal, are being taken because of the financial position they have been put in by the Government, which has cut its local government grants.

"We will be studying the proposals very carefully as concerns have been raised about the impact on the elderly and the vulnerable.

"People will also be concerned about how wheelie bins will impact the street scene, especially in our conservation areas."

Mike Le Cornu, chairman of the Tendring Pensioners’ Action Group, said he was concerned that some elderly people would not be able to lift bags into the wheelie bin - or push bins with two weeks of rubbish to the street.

"I'm concerned about vulnerable people, the elderly and disabled who cannot manage to push the rubbish to the boundary of their property.

"I think the dustmen should be coming to wherever the bins are kept to collect the rubbish."

A four-week consultation into the proposed changes has been launched and any changes will not be introduced until the summer of 2019.

To have your say as part of the consultation, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/rubbish-and-recycling/proposed-new-waste-service.

What do you think? Email the Gazette at cf.gazette@newsquest.co.uk.