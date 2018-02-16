Here's our cartoonist's impression of the Jaywick dog mess story.

Dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets are set to be named and shamed by a new community team.

Angry residents are fed up with dogs’ mess being left on the streets of Jaywick and fear the problem is on the increase.

Now Jaywick Sands Happy Club is taking action to tackle the issue by setting up a Dog Poo Gang.

It has vowed to take photos or video of offenders on their mobile phones and then post them on social media in an effort to identify those responsible.

The full story can be read here.

Visit http://www.bankscartoons.com/