ANGRY residents have hit out at “ridiculous” plans to squeeze 500 homes into a rural village.

Tendring Farm put in a new application to Tendring Council to build 500 homes on land off Long Road and Clacton road, in Mistley.

There is already permission for 300 homes on the land.

But dozens of residents have objected to the plans since they were published on Tendring Council’s website.

Vivien Edwards, of Oxford Road, Mistley, said in her objection: “This is an outrageous request, 200 more houses, how ridiculous.

“Try living in the area you would soon find out how bad the traffic problem is especially around school drop off and pick up times and commuter times.”

The plans are for 500 homes on the 17 hectare site, of which 4.4 hectares will be open space and two hectares of employment land with access from Dead Lane.

Sharon Balaam, of Dixon Close, Lawford said in her objection the extra properties will lead to even more congestion on the already busy roads.

She said: “The roundabout at the station is non-moving at least twice a day already.”

Sally Pavey, of Long Road, Mistley, said.

“To try and squeeze 200 more is utterly ridiculous.

“We have enough housing coming in the next few years and certainly don’t need to squash yet more into this space allocated for 300.

“This proposal would increase the housing density, hence losing the visual gap that was due to be retained in the previous approved outline scheme.”

A report sent to Tendring Council said: “The architecture will reflect the character of Mistley and surrounding villages.

“Play areas and trim trails will be located in the open space and will be constructed of local, natural materials.”