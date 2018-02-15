Passengers passing through Stansted Airport have been reminded carrying prohibited items can land them in serious trouble, as part of Essex Police's work on Operation Sceptre.

The operation is hoping to reduce knife crime in the UK and as part of the scheme, passengers were warned about the dangers of carrying prohibited items like CS gas and knives.

In some European countries, carrying some of the prohibited items may be lawful, but so far officers, led by Inspector Lee Devall, have confiscated a knife and three CS gas containers.

Superintendent Adrian Coombs, Stansted Airport policing commander, said:"We know that many passengers carry these kinds of items inadvertently and just forget that they have them.

“If you are stopped with a prohibited item, it is likely this will delay your transit through the airport and the worst case scenario is that you could face prosecution.

“We will continue to work with the airlines and airport partners to reduce further instances of these offences.

“We would encourage all travellers to check before they leave home that they are not carrying any unlawful items."

Since April 2017, more than 300 people have been dealt with through community resolutions after being caught with prohibited items.