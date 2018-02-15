TWO people have been reported for a number of driving offences after a routine stop check in Clacton.

Officers from the Local Policing Team stopped a Hyundai Getz this morning.

The driver did not hold a full licence or any insurance.

The passenger, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, also did not have a full driving licence.

Both have been reported for a number of driving offences and the car has been seized.

If the car is not claimed within 14 days it will be disposed of.