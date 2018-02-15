There are multiple incidents on the A12 this morning, causing delays for drivers.

A rolling road block is being used on the dualcarriageway to repair a large pothole.

The pothole is located on the northbound carriageway between Witham north, Junction 22, and Kelvedon south, Junction 23.

Delays are expected in the area whilst repairs are completed.

Highways England has been contacted for comment.

An accident involving four vehicles took place between the junctions at around 11.05am this morning.

More than one ambulance has been called to the scene.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

It is not clear whether the pothole is any relation to the accident.

A broken down vehicle is also blocking one lane of the southbound carriageway between Hatfield Peverel, Junction 20, and Boreham, Junction 19.