PUPILS of all ages got together to showcase their musical talents at a unique singing workshop last week.

Pupils from Alton Park primary, Cann Hall and St Osyth school joined students at Clacton Coastal Academy to take part in a a ‘once in the lifetime’ experience as they took part in the iSing vocal workshop ran by renowned conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham.

Mr Ellis-Peckham is presenter and choral specialist and visited the school to bring an ‘energy-filled, fun-packed and inspirational’ vocal session which was a ‘unique and unforgettable experience’ for children in the community.

Pupils performed a number of ‘mash-ups’ from Motown to Mozart, African street-songs to Mash-Ups, there was something for everyone.

Jo Cookson, assistant vice-principal, who organised the event said: “The workshop focused on the importance of encouraging inclusive singing in schools, and on promoting the enjoyment of music and social interaction which result from such music-making.

“Dominic Ellis-Peckham is always looking for ways to explore opportunities for extra-curricular music-making and to prevent music education from becoming an elitist pursuit.

“From the beginning of every workshop Dominic had the participating children both focused and smiling.

“The nature of Dominic’s workshops is to encourage the singers, in an un-intimidating fashion, to listen to one another and learn to understand the many aspects of ensemble singing and they did this brilliantly.

“Dominic guaranteed that children would leave having an infectious love for all music; they were buzzing with excitement when they left, talking about what they had done throughout the day.

“It was clear to see that Dominic inspired the young people in our local community through his unique approach to working together to make music.”