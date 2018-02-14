QUEEN tribute band the Bohemians will rock you at the Clacton's West Cliff Theatre on Saturday.

Their spectacular show – complete with pyrotechnics – has earned them the reputation of being the world's most exciting tribute to Freddie and Co.

Over two hours they rattle through the Queen back catalogue, including Killer Queen, Somebody To Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, One Vision and I Want It All.

There are anthems such as We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You, piano classics including You’re My Best Friend, acoustic numbers 39 and Love Of My Life, and the magnificent mock opera of Bohemian Rhapsody.

The band formed in 1996 – five years after the tragic death of Freddie Mercury.

They relive the glory days of Queen from the craziness of the Seventies to the magic of the Eighties and the triumphal Live Aid performance.

Frontman Rob Comber perfectly captures Freddie's outrageous stage antics and personality.

Christopher Gregory’s Red Special guitar enables him to get as close as possible to Brian May’s unique sound.

Wayne Bourne hammers the skins like drummer Roger Taylor, and Kevin Goodwin provides the thumping Queen bass lines.

The Bohemians have recreated the excitement of Queen's live shows at venues all over the world from the harmony-heavy masterpieces of the early days to Eighties' pop and the stadium rock anthems of the Nineties.

They are at the West Cliff this Saturday***FEB24*** at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22 from the box office on 01255 433344.