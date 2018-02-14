TOP teachers from our schools are celebrating after their outstanding work was recognised in this year's Essex Teaching Awards.

Schools from across Tendring picked up awards at a ceremony in Chelmsford.

Jackie Trapp, of Elmstead Primary, was crowned primary school teacher of the year while Paul Guille of Kirby Primary Academy was highly commended.

Adam Dean, of Market Field School in Elmstead Market, was presented with the special school teacher of the year award.

Clacton County High School's Sue Crotty received a lifetime achievement award.

Emma Bailey, of Shorefields School, in Clacton, was highly commended in the new teacher of the year award category.

And Shorefields' Claire King was highly commended in the teaching assistant of the year award.

Clacton Coastal Academy's careers education, information, advice and guidance team were highly commended in the team of the year.

Sarah Cross, of Harwich and Dovercourt High School, was named secondary school teacher of the year.

The county council-run awards are in their fifth year and highlight the outstanding work of teachers and school staff across Essex.

County Hall education boss Ray Gooding said: “Schools in Essex do an excellent job, with about 94 per cent currently rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted and pupils continuing to achieve fantastic results.

“Teachers and other school staff have obviously played a vital role in those successes and hearing about the difference our award winners have made to the lives of young people in the county is always one of the main highlights of my year.

“I am very proud of their achievements and these awards are a great way of recognising their hard work and commitment.”