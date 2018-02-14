CHINESE New Year is taking place this Friday, so here is a run-down of the top Chinese restaurants in Essex.

This year is the Year of the Dog, which will run until February 4, 2019 when the Year of the Boar will begin.

These are the top rated Chinese restaurants according to Trip Advisor.

1. Zenxi, Chelmsford

Zenxi tops the ratings tables. The menu boasts more than 120 dishes, including many classic favourites to the very now dishes. Every dish is freshly prepared as ordered using the finest quality products.

2. North Hill Noodle Bar, Colchester

The North Hill Noodle Bar fuses traditional Asian ways of cooking which it claims will "change the way you sit down for a traditional 'Chinese meal'".

3. Izumi, Maldon

This Oriental buffet sees 40 or more dishes served at lunch and more than 80 at dinner, including starters, main dishes, desserts and a Wok & Grill counter. There is even a chocolate fountain for those who can manage it!

4. Banquet 1408, Colchester

Banquet 1408 it best known for its Dim Sum. Similar to dumplings, they are filled with meat, seafood, vegetable or fruit and a literal translation is "heart's delight".

5. King du Noodle Bar, Harlow

Noodles are the name of the game at this Harlow restaurant. Customers are full of praise for the service and quality of the food.

6. Pearl Dragon, Southend

The Pearl Dragon was the very first Chinese restaurant to open in Southend way back in 1979. The fact we are still here over 30 years later is testament to the quality of food and service.

7. House of Delight, Maldon

Established in Maldon in 1970, the restaurant has been serving itscustomers with this delectable cuisine for over 40 years.

8. Mui & Koko

A very popular buffet in the heart of Harlow. The restaurants also offers free soft drinks with a buffet meal.

9. China Kitchen, South Woodham Ferrers



China Kitchen is praised for its helpful staff, large selection of food and nice atmosphere.

10. Gold Coast Chinese, Southend

Just sneaking into the top ten is Gold Coast Chinese, which is popular for its friendliness and sea view.