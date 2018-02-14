IT'S jazz time at Clacton Arts and Lits with a unique spin on classic movie themes and soundtracks from the silver screen.

Jazz At The Movies feature evocative vocals by acclaimed singer Joanna Eden, bewitching saxophone and clarinet from the John Wilson Orchestra's Mark Crooks, and atmospheric grooves from Chris Ingham on piano, bassist Arnie Somogyi and drummer George Double.

The band swings with music from The Pink Panther, Gilda, Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, The Aristocrats and The Fabulous Baker Boys, and songs by Burt Bacharach, John Barry, Steven Sondheim, John Dankworth and more, regularly selling out Ronnie Scott’s and the Royal Albert Hall’s Elgar Room.

Jazz At The Movies are at the Princes Theatre on Monday, Fruary 19, at 7.30pm. Tickets go on sale to non-members at 7.15pm, priced £10.