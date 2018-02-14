A CHURCH congregation will welcome their new vicar in a special church service next week.

Justin Hutcherson (pictured with wife Anna and sons Henry and Jacob) will be inducted as vicar of the parish of St James, Clacton, on Monday.

The Bishop of Colchester and the Archdeacon of Colchester will lead the service and a number of clergy are attending from different denominations.

Mr Hutcherson was the former deacon of Chelmsford Cathedral and was ordained a priest the following year at St Peter and Paul’s in Grays.

He is leaving his role as assistant curate in the United Benefice of Corringham and Fobbing in Thurrock before taking on his new role in Clacton.

The service takes place at 7.30pm and all are welcome to attend.