A GROUP of innovative pupils have got together to create a unique product to help elderly people tackle technology.

Students at Tendring Technology College, in Frinton, are hoping to win the Young Enterprise Competition.

The group of eight pupils have launched a company called Quick Charge Ltd and are creating a step-by-step guidebook called An Elderly Person’s Guide to Technology.

The team say they decided on the product in a bid to minimise the digital divide in the area.

They believe some elderly people are being left behind because they are struggling to use computers and access the internet.

Head of business studies Mark Seward, who is overseeing the team’s progress, said he is very happy with the students’ innovative ideas and hard work.

“This is the students’ main project and they put forward the idea of a book about technology for the elderly,” he said.

“I think it’s a good idea. They have done all the smaller things like their market research so they have covered everything.

“They found there are a lot of elderly people that just don’t know how to use technology.

“The group have contacted 20 different retailers to see if they are interested in having their booklet displayed.

“It looks really good, they’re now busy writing up the different chapters and it’s almost finished.”

The students will find out later in the year if their work has been successful in the competition.