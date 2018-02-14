CONTROVERSIAL plans to use devices which emit high-pitched buzzing like a mosquito to stop youngsters loitering have sparked a public backlash.

Frinton and Walton Town Council voted to use the high-frequency anti-loitering devices would be installed on the seafront for a three-month trial.

The decision was made in response to the increase in anti-social behaviour including the spate of vandalism to beach huts and bus shelters.

During the meeting councillors were divided on the decision but it was passed by mayor Robert Bucke’s casting vote.

However, an exclusive poll to see what Gazette readers thought about the decision found three-quarters disagreed with the installation of the high-pitch mosquito devices.

Just under 73 per cent voted this way, while 24 per cent of those responding to the poll agreed they should be installed.

Three per cent were unsure.

The town council was split over the move at its last meeting.

Frinton town councillor Vanda Watling voiced her concerns about using the deterrent against teenagers at the council’s last meeting.

She said: “Where are these young people going to go?

“Most of the young people in this area are law-abiding citizens.

“To me it’s awful that we are putting these in place as they won’t be able to enjoy the area.

“I don’t believe this is the right way forward – I think this is a disappointing decision.” But other councillors including deputy mayor Iris Johnson were keen to get the devices fitted.

She said: “We should have respect for the younger people, but they don’t have respect the elderly.

“The damage to the bus shelters is appalling. We have to take some action and this is the best way forward.

Mayor Robert Bucke added: “It could be a temporary fix, but it is a substantial problem.

“The shelters aren’t ours, but we do pay to maintain them.”

The devices will be trialled in Frinton and Walton for three months.