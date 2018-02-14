A HAIR salon has been given a major facelift in Frinton.

The newly revamped Emma Victoria Hair, on Connaught Avenue, has relaunched under the new name.

After four years of owning the salon, Emma Appleby, 29, has finally decided to put her own name above the door.

The former Tendring Technology College pupil has been hairdressing since she was just 14 years old.

“I just feel like now is the time to put my name above the door – it wasn’t anything in particular that made me decide to do it,” she said.

“I’ve got some of the old staff who have always worked here and we’ve taken on three new members of staff.”

Emma, who has lived in the Frinton area for her whole life, has worked at the salon for about nine years.

She now employs ten members of staff including seven fully qualified and experienced stylists.