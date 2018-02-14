AN AMATEUR boxer is stepping into the ring for the first time to raise money for a cancer charity.

Dean Jones, 35, from Thorpe, is taking part in the Ultra White Collar boxing event based at Atik nightclub in Colchester on March 18.

The landscape gardener has never boxed before but is now training several times a week. He hopes to raise as much cash as possible for Cancer ResearchUK.

Dean said: “I’ve been running three times a week and I’ve been doing private training as well – it’s all for a good cause.

“It’s a new game for me. I’m just going to get in there and try my best – but no-one wants to be punched in the face!”

Dean is hoping to raise about £250.

“I lost my grandad to cancer many many years ago and you never know when you’re going to need the help of a charity,” he said.

“I’m just trying to raise some money and then go from there, but I’m excited to get in there and do this.”

To buy tickets for the event, visit ultrawhitecollarboxing.co.uk. To donate to Dean’s fund, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/dean-jones29.