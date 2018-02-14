THREE hundred people have signed a petition to try to save a bus route in Jaywick in just one week.

Last month First Bus Essex announced they would be axing a major bus route for residents in Jaywick.

The 12A service, which serves the Tudor Estate, will be scrapped this weekend and replaced by a new No4 route operating between Jaywick, Clacton town centre, Great Clacton, Burrsville and Clacton Factory Outlet.

The move will mean residents on the Tudor Estate will no longer be on the bus route.

Hedingham Buses has no plans to change its X72 and No130 services, which do serve the Tudor Estate via Millers Barn Road.

But residents say the Hedingham buses only run until 2pm and misses out vital stops across the estate.

The petition was launched by June Hindle, chairman of the Sacketts Grove Park Residents’ Association, and other residents in the area. They have already gathered about 300 signatures in just a week.

Local councillor Roy Raby says the petition has kick-started the campaign and he will continue fighting for residents on the estate.

“There’s just no service for the Tudor Estate and most of this effects people from Sacketts Grove,” said the Golf Green ward councillor.

“We need to get people from Clacton to Jaywick, but the people who live on the Tudor Estate are being totally isolated.

“I’m going to support people in this area. They need this bus service.

“The point is noone was consulted whatsoever.

“I’m really going to go to town on this one to try and get it back – it’s not right.

“All I’m asking for is the people to be provided with a bus service.

“They need to look at this service very closely.”

Mr Raby is writing to Essex County Council in a bid to get the bus service reinstated.

Information about the bus route changes can be found online at firstgroup.com/journey-planner.