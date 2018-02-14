A FAMILY who sold their home and left their jobs to fulfil their dream of running a ‘glamping’ site in southern France are set to be featured in a Channel 4 TV show.

Laura Pantry, 36, husband Ben, 45, and daughters Sienna, four and Lula, two left their home on Chapel Road, Beaumont, in autumn 2016 to pursue their dream.

They moved to Brantome in the Dordogne where they bought their dream home and set up their glamping site, called Belair le Camping.

Now the family are featuring on Channel 4’s series A New Life In The Sun with their episode being aired on Monday, March 5.

Laura said: “Our children love it here and their school is only French speaking so they’re picking up the language.

“We love France. One of the main reasons we moved here is we love the way of life.

“It’s also more traditional here. We want to grow the business and live here for the next few years.”

The couple, who have never lived abroad or run a campsite before, were inspired by a glamping holiday they went on in Norfolk in 2015 and decided to bring the craze to France.

They spent three months renovating their new home and the campsite, which was part of their four acres of land.

The film crew joined the family from March 2017 and filmed over a six-month period following busy days on the campsite and unique events.

“We love it here and we get to meet new people of all different nationalities,” Laura added.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity and we hope we can inspire other people to take the plunge and encourage people to follow their dreams.”