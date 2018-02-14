A HOLIDAY caravan for the brothers and sisters of severely ill or disabled children is officially unveiled in Clacton next week.

The Sponsor A Sibling charity, run by mum-of-two Laura Rolph-Wills, has been raising funds for a specially adapted caravan for families with ill children to enjoy a holiday together.

The aim is to support youngsters who might have taken on extra responsibilities and missed out on trips and treats due to the ill-health of their brother or sister.

The charity has bought its first caravan at Highfield Grange caravan park and is hosting a special open day.

Laura said: “We are celebrating the purchase of our siblings caravan and would like to give our wonderful supporters and super siblings and their families the chance to celebrate with us and take a look at what has been achieved.”

The caravan will be open between noon and 3pm on Saturday, February 24.