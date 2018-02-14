A PACKED audience gave a warm welcome to the Rev Richard Coles, who provided a memorable evening’s entertainment at Clacton Art and Lits Society.

His talk was humorous and at times thought-provoking.

Music was part of Richard’s life at an early age when he became chorister, although religion was perhaps not foremost in his mind as with two friends he started an atheist club.

A life-changing event took place when he was run over. The compensation provided his passport to London where he met fellow “run-away” Jimmy Somerville.

Jimmy started Bronski Beat and invited Richard to play saxophone. They then formed the Communards – one of the first openly gay pop groups – propelling Richard from London bedsit to jet-setting pop star.

The arrival of HIV and Aids had a profound effect and Richard helped launch the London Lighthouse charity. It was at this stage he had “religious twinges” and went on to study theology while presenting for the BBC.

Ordination followed with his first parish in a deprived area of Lincolnshire.

At his next parish, in Knightsbridge, Richard swapped poverty for drinks parties with the Duke of Wellington.

Life has come full circle as he is now back in Northamptonshire as a parish priest, while also appearing on TV and radio.

He is certainly the only vicar to have had a number one hit and shared a spray tan with Debbie McGee.

ANNE NEEDHAM