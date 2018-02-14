A UNION’S new community branch has officially opened in Clacton.

Unite, which is the country’s biggest union with more than 1.4million members, said the Clacton branch is open to local people not in employment, who are self-employed or employed in non-union workplaces.

It will be offering a range of benefits including free employability courses, job interview support, legal advice and welfare benefits information.

The branch has already raised concerns about the introduction of Universal Credit.

The system, which is being rolled out in Tendring in April, is replacing six other benefits with a single payment system, but critics have claimed it has led to an increase in poverty.

Branch secretary Rick Grogan said: “Unite Clacton intends to defend the NHS in our area and campaign vigorously to improve GP and A&E services in particular.”