A CHEF from Clacton is set to climb Britain’s highest mountain in aid of an Armed Forces charity.

Chelsea Felgate, 27, will be climbing Ben Nevis in August in a bid to raise £500 for Help for Heroes.

Chelsea paid tribute to the charity for its efforts in helping former members of the services.

“Help for Heroes is a fantastic charity that does brilliant work supporting our veterans,” she said.

“They are such a worthy charity, and I hope I can raise as much money as possible before August.”

The prospect of ascending Ben Nevis, towering 1,345 metres above the lochs and glens of the Scottish Highlands, is a “scary” thought for Chelsea.

She added: “I’m nervous, but excited too, and I know the money donated will make such a difference to the wounded, injured and sick service personnel so it makes it all worth it.”

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/chelsea-felgate2.