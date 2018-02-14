A PERSONAL trainer from Holland-on-Sea hopes to raise more than £1,000 for a heart charity by holding a keep fit marathon in memory of her grandfather.

Sarah Bockhart, 30, will be hosting the fundraiser at the at the Tendring Education Centre, in Jaywick Lane, Clacton, in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

More than 80 people have already booked their place for the three-hour fitness class and Sarah hopes more than 100 will take part on the day.

“This will be the sixth year I’ve organised this,” she said.

“My first one was for the Eve Appeal and the rest have been for the British Heart Foundation after my grandad Jim passed away, aged 75, following a heart attack.

“I also worked for Clacton’s local community cardiac rehabilitation services providing exercise for heart patients as part of their recovery and I now teach my own weekly fitness class to safely exercise people with lifelong cardiac conditions after rehabilitation “It’s still an important charity to me.

“This year is the first year we will have a live DJ there.”

Sarah’s classes include the Fight Klub Bag Box, Fight Klub Drum ‘n’ Bass Workout and she will be joined by members of Clubbercise and Bounce.

She added: “I started by instructing the whole thing on my own, but now I have a network of local class instructors.

“The event is a great opportunity for us to work together and for our clients to try a variety of new, local fitness classes.”

The fundraising event takes place on Saturday, March 24 from 10am to 1pm Everyone who takes part will donate £10 to the charity via at justgiving.com/3hour2018 and can book a place at bookwhen.com/3hour2018.

Donations are also welcome from those who do not wish to take part.