AN EMPTY seafront kiosk in Clacton is set to be brought back to life.

Kiosk Six, on Lower Promenade opposite Vista Road, has been vacant since the previous tenant moved out last year.

Following a tender process, Tendring Council’s cabinet considered granting a lease to a new business at its meeting on Friday.

A report said one tenderer has been identified as the strongest in terms of use of the site, jobs creation and regeneration.