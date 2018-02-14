TV star Leslie Ash has been named as the third celebrity to join the cast of the Easter pantomime in Clacton.

Ash, best-known as a star of Men Behaving Badly, will perform in Alice in Wonderland at the Princes Theatre in April.

She joins children’s television presenter Dave Benson Phillips and Britain’s Got Talent winner Ashleigh and her dog Sully.

The popular panto follows Alice’s adventure as she goes down the rabbit hole to discover a fantastical wonderland with crazy characters from the Mad Hatter, Tweedle-Dum and Tweedle-Dee to the evil Queen of Hearts.

Council leisure boss Mick Skeels said the show will be great family fun.

“To have three celebrities in a pantomime is a real coup, and this show promises to be a real family treat during the Easter holidays,” he said.

The panto will be staged on Sunday, April 8, with performances at 3pm and 7pm.

Tickets cost £14 (£13 concessions) and are available from princestheatre.co.uk or from the box office on 01255 686633.