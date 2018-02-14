BUSINESSES are being alerted to fraudsters posing as officers asking for fees to be paid in cash.

Licensing officers from Tendring Council are urging premises with alcohol licences to be aware of the fraud after the scam was tried in other parts of the county and east London.

The scam involves fraudsters posing as council licensing officers at businesses, such as off-licences, and asking for their annual fee to be paid in cash.

The bogus officers can be very convincing and have correct details such as the exact amount of the fee and the names of real council officials.

The council says its officers always carry official ID and never ask for instant payment by cash or card.

Requests for payment are always be made in writing.

If anyone is unsure about someone claiming to be a council licensing official they should contact the licensing team on 01255 686565.

Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of this type of crime should save any CCTV of the incident and contact the licensing team at licensingsection@tendringdc.gov.uk, as well as the police on 101.