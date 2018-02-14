A LANDSCAPE gardener has avoided a driving ban after being caught with illegal modifications on his van.

Jack Lingen, 25, was pulled over by police in Wellesley Road, Clacton, in October when officers noticed cord on his tyre was exposed.

Further vehicle checks showed chassis numbers on the vehicle did not match up, meaning his insurance was invalid.

Lingen, of Meadow Way, Jaywick, admitted driving without insurance, driving with the cord to the tyre exposed and driving without an MOT.

He told Colchester Magistrates’ Court he had paid a mechanic to do bodywork on his Ford Transit to mend the tail lift but had been misled.

He said: “I had paid somebody to swap the bodies over and he has done a cheeky on me.

“He charged me £250 and just swapped the registration numbers.

“I won’t lie – I’ve gone mad at the guy. I am terribly sorry.”

Lingen was given nine penalty points and fined £200.

He must also pay £90 cost and a £30 victim surcharge.